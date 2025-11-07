Matrix Renewables and SOLV Energy complete Stillhouse Solar project in US

Independent power producer, Matrix Renewables, and EPC contractor, SOLV Energy, have celebrated the completion of the Stillhouse Solar project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Rogers, Texas, US.

The new 284 MWdc utility scale solar facility will provide reliable, clean power to the Texas grid, supporting the state’s growing energy demand and commitment to sustainability.

The ceremony brought together local officials, partners, and community members for a programme and site tours in Bell County. Stillhouse Solar represents more than US$370 million in private investment and the creation of over 320 construction jobs, many filled by local workers.

The completion of Stillhouse Solar marks another step forward in Matrix Renewables’ US growth strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding access to clean, affordable energy. As Texas continues to lead the nation in renewable generation, Matrix Renewables remains focused on building strong partnerships that deliver environmental, economic, and community benefits for decades to come.

Cindy Tindell, Managing Director and Head of US for Matrix Renewables, the project’s owner, commented: “The completion of Stillhouse Solar marks an exciting milestone for both Matrix Renewables and the Bell County community. Texas continues to be a leader in clean, domestic renewable energy, and projects like Stillhouse demonstrate how clean power can strengthen local economies while advancing our shared sustainability goals. We’re proud to partner with our contractor SOLV Energy, and our local stakeholders and financial partners on this important achievement.”

SOLV Energy provided EPC services for the photovoltaics (PV) solar field, high-voltage substation, and SCADA systems, and will continue to support the project through long-term operations and maintenance.

Kevin Deters, Chief Operating Officer at SOLV Energy, concluded: “Stillhouse supports Texas’s growing energy needs and reflects our commitment to community investment and the hard work of our teams. We’re proud to deliver our first project with Matrix Renewables and to help expand the state’s clean energy footprint.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!