EMR joins Solar Energy UK

EMR has joined Solar Energy UK, as the solar industry looks to build a circular economy for this vital form of renewable power.

A trade association which supports and represents companies both large and small in the UK solar industry, Solar Energy UK’s 425-strong membership includes a host of innovators and investors that, together, are helping the UK realise its huge potential.

There are currently limited treatment options for end-of-life solar assets in the UK. Working together with Solar Energy UK’s network of businesses across the solar energy supply chain will accelerate EMR’s efforts to increase circularity in this sector.

The news follows the recent opening of EMR’s state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Processing Centre in Glasgow South Street, underlining its position as the material management expert of choice.

With a long history of recycling, reusing, and repurposing ferrous and non-ferrous metals – as well as a host of commonly-used plastics via MBA Polymers UK – EMR holds the capabilities to process a wide range of solar panel components. It is also one of the UK’s largest recyclers of waste electronics and electrical equipment (WEEE), diverting thousands of tonnes of WEEE from landfill each year. This ensures EMR can extract the maximum value possible from the high-quality materials it recycles – and pass this on to its customers.

Matched with its ambitious science-based 2040 net-zero target, its investment in a host of innovative green technologies and its more than 60 UK sites, this recently announced collaboration will make EMR the partner of choice for an industry increasingly focused on traceability and circularity.

It also puts EMR in a great position to help customers meet the requirements of producer compliance schemes, while its market-leading focus on customer service ensures its teams stand ready to develop a bespoke solution that meets the needs of any asset owner or operator today.

Ben Lester – Market Development Lead, EMR, said: “At EMR, we have long been focused on helping innovative businesses in the renewable energy sector find credible, effective, and sustainable ways to reuse, repurpose and recycle their end-of-life assets. Joining forces with similarly focused businesses and organisations as part of Solar Energy UK represents an exciting opportunity to share our progress, learn more about the industry’s needs and add our voice to the call for better regulation and support for the sector, as a whole.

“Right now, the number of solar panels that reach end of life in the UK is very small. Yet, by 2050, the industry expects there will be over 1 million panels that need decommissioning in this country alone. That gives EMR – and its customers and partners – a valuable head start when it comes to building and scaling up an effective circular economy for the materials they contain.

“By building partnerships with the many dedicated members in Solar Energy UK today, EMR is taking another important step on this journey towards a greener future, powered by renewable electricity.”

Chris Hewett – Chief Executive, Solar Energy UK, added: “I am very pleased to see EMR join the Solar Energy UK family and welcome its work to improve the sustainability of the sector. Demand for solar recycling services is going to expand significantly in the coming years, particularly as first-generation assets are retired and repowered, so EMR is wise to get ahead of its competitors.

“EMR joins many companies working with the solar sector that have become members over recent years, including law firms, cable manufacturers and other service providers. Membership of Solar Energy UK offers access to our deep knowledge of the solar industry, participation in working groups, extensive networking opportunities and influence on policymakers.”

