ib vogt sells Greek renewables portfolio to Faria Renewables

International renewable energy development platform, ib vogt, has entered into an agreement to sell its Greek project portfolio to Faria Renewables, a leading Greek renewables IPP and developer backed by Omnes Capital’s Capenergie 5 fund and the Faria Group. The portfolio is comprised of around 780 MWp of solar photovoltaics (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) assets in various stages of development, including a 45 MWp solar farm currently under construction.

The 45 MWp solar PV project included in the sale has recently secured financing from a leading Greek bank and is expected to complete construction in 2H25. The project comprises three distinct sites in the municipality Almyros, Greece, with a combined peak capacity of 45 MWp. The annual electricity generated by the solar plant will equal the average consumption of more than 17 000 households, offsetting up to 25 000 t of carbon dioxide emissions.

“We are pleased to deliver this portfolio to Faria Renewables and support them in their positioning as a key player in Greece’s renewable energy sector. It allows us to strengthen focus on our European core markets and international expansion in the coming years,” said Anton Milner, CEO of ib vogt. “I would like to thank everyone involved in this transaction for their outstanding effort and support, allowing us to further achieve our goal of powering the energy transition.”

The sale was concluded following outstanding support from several selected advisers. Akereos Capital acted as the sole and exclusive M&A sell-side adviser to ib vogt. In addition, Watson Farley & Williams and Statera provided legal advice, and TÜV AUSTRIA Hellas provided technical advice.

