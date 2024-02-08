BayWa r.e. and 3E sign partnership agreement for monitoring and analytics of global PV portfolio

Global renewable energy developer and service provider, BayWa r.e., and Belgium technology company, 3E, have signed a strategic partnership agreement. BayWa r.e. has chosen the SaaS platform SynaptiQ by 3E as the new PV monitoring and analytics system for all of its strategic photovoltaics (PV) and battery energy storage systems (BESS) assets. The system ensures peak performance, increases return on investment (ROI), and maintains the long-term profitability for PV, wind, and BESS assets throughout their lifecycle. The collaboration between the two companies signifies their commitment for operational excellence and delivering impactful outcomes for control centre operational units and customers.

BayWa r.e. is actively managing more than 10 GW of PV and wind assets across the globe. With more than 1000 assets to be implemented into one centralised monitoring system from a variety of solutions, the need for a customised, flexible software solution for its global PV portfolio has been very high. BayWa r.e. analysed global companies offering asset performance management tools, choosing SynaptiQ by 3E for its robustness, flexibility, and market-leading analytics, seamlessly harmonising utility and C&I portfolios. 3E has more than 20 years of experience in asset performance management solutions for renewable energies.

Tobias Bittkau, Global Director of Services at BayWa r.e. AG, stated: “With SynaptiQ, BayWa r.e. has not only found a robust SaaS platform for optimised renewable asset performance management; we now also have a like-minded partner in 3E, who is interested to increase its industry impact and continuously develop its solutions to offer the best state-of-the art services. With this new solution, we aim for continuous improvement and leaner processes, achieving operational excellence and highest standards in delivering monthly reports.”

Stef Goossens, CEO of 3E, said: “We are excited to support the renewables journey of BayWa r.e. through our SynaptiQ platform. While SynaptiQ provides industry best capabilities such as deep performance analysis, proactive monitoring, and ROI-based recommendations for operational tasks, we view this collaboration not merely as a software partnership but as a joint effort to advance technologies that can accelerate the transition to clean energy.”

With SynaptiQ as its new monitoring system, BayWa r.e.’s advanced data analytics and digital experience services for its customers will be significantly leveraged. With the creation of an integrated toolbox, BayWa r.e. will provide their customers with a 360° view of their portfolio. This will allow them to perform drill-down analysis on asset or inverter level to detect hidden issues, anticipate business plan deviations and understand root causes. Together with data intelligence, digital innovation, and expert services, this will maximise the performance of renewable energy assets for BayWa r.e.’s customers.

