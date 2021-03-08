Sonnedix’s Japanese solar project reaches financial close

Sonnedix Japan, on behalf of the Sonnedix Group of companies (Sonnedix Group), has completed a JPY5.45 billion project financing with the Bank of Fukuoka.

The financing covers a 14 MW solar PV plant acquired in October 2020 from global PV developer X-Elio. The plant is located in the Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, and has been in commercial operation since June 2020.

“This financial close is testament to our commitment to the optimisation of our assets and to the Japanese market, where we experienced tremendous growth in 2020” said Axel Thiemann, Chief Executive Officer of Sonnedix. “Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, our team added 232 MW of operational capacity to our Japanese portfolio through the completion of four projects and the acquisition of another five fully-operative solar PV plants.”

Sonnedix Japan currently manages 288 MW of operational solar PV capacity on behalf of Sonnedix, with a further 304 MW in various stages of construction and development.

