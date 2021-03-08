Total, through Total Quadran, its renewable energy subsidiary in France, was awarded 50 MW of solar projects in the ninth round of the CRE 4 (French Energy Regulatory Commission) tender.

Total thus confirms it has close to 400 MW of solar development in France, one of the largest volumes awarded over the last 18 months.

Most of the awarded sites will be developed on repurposed sites and will redesign former industrial sites.

Total Quadran will ensure the construction, operation and commissioning of these projects by 2022.

"Total once again confirms its commitment to developing renewable energies in France. We are proud, through our participation in the French Energy Regulatory Commission’s calls for tenders, to participate in the transformation of the French energy landscape” said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Renewables of Total.

