Leeward completes Horizon solar project

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has announced that it has completed construction and commenced operation of its 200 MW Horizon Solar Project. Located near Pearsall in Frio County, Texas, the project will provide Verizon Communications Inc. renewable energy under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Throughout the operational lifespan of Horizon Solar, greenhouse gas emissions avoided are estimated to be equivalent to powering 1.2 million Texan households. The project will provide numerous benefits to the local community, including approximately US$30 million in tax payments that will directly support the local County and schools. During construction, the project created approximately 400 jobs.

“LRE is pleased to have completed another successful project that will provide our longstanding customer, Verizon, with renewable energy,” said Omar Aboudaher, LRE’s Sr. Vice President, Development. “None of this would have been possible without the community in Frio County, who welcomed our team and this project.”

“This announcement underscores Verizon’s commitment to supporting a sustainable energy transition in the US,” added Jim Gowen, Verizon SVP, Global Supply Chain & Sourcing, and Chief Sustainability Officer. “Partnerships with leading companies like LRE helps us deliver on our energy and climate goals.”

LRE projects are managed across the full project lifecycle with environmental, social, and cultural considerations. The Company has implemented a variety of sustainable land management practices at Horizon Solar, including the introduction of sheep grazing for vegetation control in April 2024, a comprehensive biodiversity management plan, and the planting of pollinator-friendly native plant species. This multifaceted approach increases land productivity, provides farmers with supplementary income, and contributes to advancing the transition to clean energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.