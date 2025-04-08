Q ENERGY builds 44.5 MWp PV plant in Spain

Q ENERGY continues to expand its presence in the north of Spain and started construction of a new photovoltaics (PV) plant in the province of Teruel. The project will comprise more than 75 000 PV modules, optimally positioned to the sun using tracking systems. Once operational, the system will produce as much carbon-free electricity as 23 000 Spanish households consume, avoiding 15 000 tpy of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Completion is planned for summer 2026.

The solar power plant will be built on an area of 92 ha. near Samper de Calanda and Híjar and will not only protect the climate, but also support local biodiversity. Q ENERGY is keen to accompany the development of this green energy facility with a broader environmental approach. This will involve adjusting the fences so that small animals can slip through them, installing protective elements to prevent collisions and electrocution of birds, and creating a green belt of hedges and plants around the site.

While nearby compensation areas are being adapted to the needs of steppe birds, the measures on the site itself will focus on the reintroduction of the lesser kestrel. New nest boxes and the restoration of the old field huts, which are a favourite shelter and breeding ground for the birds, will provide ideal conditions for the kestrels.

Eduardo de la Hera, Head of Development at Q ENERGY Iberia, said: “This is already the fifth Spanish project for which we can announce the start of construction this year, and there will be more to come in the months ahead, also here in Aragon. Wherever possible, we will involve local companies to support the regional economy.”

