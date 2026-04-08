Burges Salmon advises Finlight on UK solar portfolio expansion

Burges Salmon has advised Finlight (formerly Atrato Onsite Energy) on its acquisition of 100 MWp of UK solar assets from NextEnergy Solar Fund for a total consideration of £46.2 million.

The portfolio comprises two large scale operational sites: The Grange (50 MW) in Nottinghamshire and South Lowfield (50 MW) in Yorkshire, representing a significant expansion of Finlight’s generating capacity.

Burges Salmon’s multi-disciplinary energy team advised Finlight on all aspects of the acquisition. The deal was led by Corporate and M&A Partner, Camilla Usher-Clark, Solicitor, Charlie Morgan, and Trainee Solicitor, Fahmida Rahman, with Ros Harris and Jodie Dehaney advising on Real Estate matters and Antonia Venning advising on grid and capacity market arrangements.

Gurpreet Gujral, CEO of Finlight, said: “We are delighted to complete this important acquisition, which represents a significant step forward in the continued growth of our solar portfolio and corporate customer base. The addition of these two high quality assets, which energises a leading drinks manufacturer, further enhances our ability to deliver clean, reliable energy to businesses in the UK. We’re grateful to the Burges Salmon team for their expert support and commercially focused guidance throughout the process.”

Usher-Clark added: “We were delighted to support the UK Finlight team once again as they expand their UK solar portfolio. The continued activity in the sector highlights the pace of the UK’s solar transition, and it was a pleasure to help secure another strong outcome for the Finlight team.”

This latest acquisition builds on Finlight’s continued strategic growth in the UK’s renewable energy sector. It further strengthens the business’s portfolio of high-quality solar assets, following previous expansion activity completed last year. The addition of these two sites reinforces Finlight’s position as a major investor in clean energy projects supporting the UK’s transition to net zero.

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