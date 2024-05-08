Better Energy and Scan Global Statistics sign PPA

Better Energy has announced that it has extended its partnership with Scan Global Statistics with a Swedish power purchase agreement (PPA).

Scan Global Logistics, a global logistics company headquartered in Denmark, is taking new steps toward its sustainability targets and lessening its environmental impact by purchasing renewable energy for its Swedish operations. The global freight forwarder is expanding its renewable energy strategy by entering into a PPA with Better Energy to purchase green energy from a solar farm in Sweden.

“This PPA with Better Energy to source renewable energy for our facilities in Sweden is an important part of our sustainability strategy and allows us to contribute to the green transition,” said Martin Andersen, Global Head of Sustainability and ESG at Scan Global Logistics. “We’re pleased to extend our partnership into Sweden as this will be the second Better Energy solar park from which we’re offtaking renewable energy from.”

Adding solar energy to the Swedish grid

The PPA contributes to establishing a new 23 ha. solar farm near Studsvik in Sweden. With an annual production capacity of 25 GWh of renewable energy, the park will be able to produce enough green electricity to cover the consumption of over 4000 Swedish homes. By the estimated grid connection in late 2024, the solar park is expected to be among the largest in Sweden.

Partnership expands into Sweden

The PPA on Studsvik builds on the existing partnership between the two companies. In 2022, Scan Global Logistics and 12 other companies entered one of the country’s first multi-partner PPAs with Energi Danmark to offtake renewable energy from Better Energy’s Badskær Solar Park in Denmark. Through the PPA, Scan Global Logistics offtakes renewable energy to supply energy for its 70 600 m2 warehouse and six offices in Jutland.

“It is great to see that our partnership with Scan Global Logistics in Denmark has resulted in welcoming them as a PPA partner in Sweden,” commented Mikkel Thorup, Senior Director of PPAs at Better Energy. “The green transition requires companies of all sizes and varying energy requirements to decide to purchase the greenest form of electricity. Whether it is in Denmark, Sweden or any of the markets, we’re striving to offer a practical and attractive solution to our partners.”

