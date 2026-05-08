Utilligence announces major 132 kV solar infrastructure project with Enviromena

Utilligence has secured a significant contract with independent power producer (IPP), Enviromena, for the design, construction, and commissioning of a new 132 kV electrical substation and associated power infrastructure.

This project is at Enviromena’s recently acquired Longpasture solar farm near County Durham, UK. This pivotal project underscores Utilligence’s expertise in delivering complex, contestable connections for the UK’s accelerating energy transition.

The contract encompasses the delivery of a new 132 kV substation for adoption by Northern Powergrid (NPG), alongside a dedicated 132/33 kV customer substation and an 11-kV backup supply system for Enviromena’s Longpasture project. Utilligence will act as the appointed Independent Connection Provider (ICP), managing all aspects from detailed design, through to final handover.

The project scope includes:

132 kV Distribution Network Operator (DNO) substation: Full design, civil construction, and installation of a new 132 kV substation built to DNO G81 standards for adoption by NPG.

132/33 kV customer substation: Design, supply, and installation of a transformer and a fully equipped 33 kV customer switch room, including all cabling.

Integrated civil & build works: Execution of all groundworks, earthing, and compound construction, including a control room for continuous operational resilience.

Rigorous testing & commissioning: Implementation of a comprehensive pre-energisation and commissioning plan to ensure complete safety, reliability, and compliance.

The project will be executed in strict adherence to G99, UK, and IEC standards and NPG’s technical specifications. Utilligence’s in-house design and testing services ensure that all DNO-adoptable assets are delivered ready for integration into the national distribution network.

Ross Waddington, CEO, Utilligence, commented: “We’re delighted to be chosen as partner by Enviromena on this critical infrastructure project. The contract is a testament to our capability in managing the entire lifecycle of high-voltage connection projects. Our comprehensive in-house services and years of renewable engineering experience de-risk the process for our clients, ensuring robust energy assets designed for today and tomorrow’s power needs. Longpasture is a key enabler for new renewable generation capacity, which is becoming ever-more critical to Britain’s energy future.”

John Brereton, Head of Grid at Enviromena, added: “We’re pleased to be partnering with Utilligence to deliver our Longpasture project. Utilligence was selected based on their ability to meet the design, delivery, and compliance requirements for the 132-kV connection. Their full-scope proposal provides a clear framework for the design, delivery, and commissioning of the project, and we will be working closely together to progress the works safely and effectively through to energisation. Once energised, Longpasture will play an important role in supporting the transition to net zero while strengthening Great Britain’s energy security.”

The project is currently in the advanced design stage.

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