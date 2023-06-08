clearvise AG receives building permit for solar park

clearvise AG, an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV systems, has received the building permit for the Heiligenfelde solar park. The solar park in Altmark, Saxony-Anhalt, with a planned capacity of ~10 MWp, will start construction at the end of 3Q23 due to deforestation. Connection to the grid is expected to take place in early 2024.

“With the long-awaited building permit, the go-ahead for the joint implementation of the Heiligenfelde solar park has finally been given. Every solar park contributes to our goal of balanced electricity production, half from wind and half from solar energy. This is the declared goal of our sustainable clearSCALE growth initiative, because this way clearvise can better meet the load profiles of industrial electricity customers,” said Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG. “We would like to thank our development partner ALTUS for the commitment and that Commitment with which they campaigned for the release of the area from mining law and the granting of the permit.”

The Heiligenfelde solar park is part of the ALTUS portfolio, for which clearvise and the Karlsruhe project developer ALTUS AG signed purchase agreements in 2021 and have been working together successfully ever since. For example, the largest solar park in Saarland in Alsweiler, with a total of ~22 MWp, is part of the cooperation, which was officially opened on 25 May 2023 in the presence of Saarland Prime Minister Anke Rehlinger.

Marco Eggensperger, Authorised Officer and Designated Managing Director of ALTUS, added: “As a successful medium-sized project developer, we master the challenges of project development every day. For us, working with investors like clearvise, who have an understanding of these challenges from their own experience, is very valuable.”

After completion, the Heiligenfelde solar park will be the second project that clearvise is operating in the Altmark region, alongside the solar parks at the Lohne site.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.