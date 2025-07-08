METLEN delivers construction contract for UK’s largest solar park

METLEN has delivered on the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners’ Cleve Hill solar park in Kent, currently the largest in the UK with an installed capacity of 373 MW.

The completion of the large scale project, the first solar park to be classified as a nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP), showcases the expertise that has established METLEN as a trusted partner and top contractor for the development of renewable energy projects in the UK and around the world.

The contract has been delivered to Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK, and Australia.

The site is now exporting at 100% of its capacity. Cleve Hill can generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of over 100 000 households annually and offset more than 164 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

METLEN’s Executive Director of M Renewables, Nikos Papapetrou, stated: “METLEN have been operating in the UK for over 10 years, and we are delighted to have contributed to Cleve Hill. We have delivered on our contract with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners ahead of schedule. This significant project, which was the first to be approved as a NSIP, will strengthen the UK’s energy security and contribute to its journey to net zero.”

METLEN, with a total of 91 renewable energy projects completed or at various stages of execution or development in the UK and Ireland, is a key player in the energy transition and security of the region. These are split between 64 solar projects, with an installed capacity of 1.75 GW, and 27 BESS projects, with a total energy capacity of 1.18 GWh.

