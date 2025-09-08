Fundici solar farm energised and commissioned in Spain

Ethical Power Spain S.L., a subsidiary of the Ethical Power Group, has announced that the Fundici solar farm has been energised and has completed its warm commissioning phase, reliably generating green energy and contributing to Spain’s renewable energy goals.

The 55MW Fundici solar farm is owned by Encavis AG, who selected Ethical Power as the principal EPC contractor.

Located in the Seville region of Andalusia, Spain, the solar farm was developed by Hive Energy, with design optimisation completed by Ethical Power to improve the efficiency of the plant. In addition to providing full EPC services, Ethical Power also carried out extensive works to connect the solar farm to the 132 kV Fundiciones Caetano substation, including the installation of several pylons along the 9 km cable route.

David Martinez, Country Manager at Ethical Power, commented: “We are delighted to confirm the energisation and commissioning of the Fundici solar farm. This was our first project in Spain, and the scope of work was much greater than a typical solar EPC. This achievement was possible thanks to the hard work and perseverance of our team and the excellent partnership between Ethical Power and Encavis. Fundici represents a significant step forward in Spain’s transition to a greener, more sustainable energy landscape.”

Fundici solar farm, built over 296 acres using almost 89 000 modules, is the first international construction project to be delivered by Ethical Power and incorporates technology such as tracking mounts and advanced N-type solar modules, known for their high efficiency and durability, ensuring long-term performance and maximum energy yield.

The partnership between Ethical Power and Encavis will continue, with Ethical Power carrying out operations and maintenance at Fundici for the next two years after energisation, and the partnership extending to solar projects in Italy as well. Ethical Power Spain has a further pipeline that includes 55 MW of solar photovoltaic projects in the Catalonia region.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!