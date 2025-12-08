Alight inaugurates Lidsø solar park in Denmark

Lidsø solar park in Lolland, Denmark, has been officially inaugurated by its owner, Alight.

European Energy completed the construction and connected Lidsø solar park in Lolland municipality to the grid in 3Q25.

The project, developed by European Energy and divested to Alight earlier in 2025, has entered operation and is supplying renewable electricity to two offtakers through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

With a capacity of 215 MW, Lidsø is among Denmark’s largest solar facilities.

Jens-Peter Zink, Deputy CEO, of European Energy, commented: “The completion and inauguration of Lidsø solar park mark the transition from development to full operation. The project has been delivered as planned and now contributes to renewable electricity generation in Denmark.”

Warren Campbell, CEO of Alight, added: “We are extremely proud to inaugurate one of Denmark’s largest solar parks today. Lidsø will be an important part of Denmark’s energy transition and is proof that solar power can contribute on a large scale. Thanks to long-term partnerships, we can deliver new additional sustainable capacity to the Danish grid, while strengthening our position in the Nordic market.”

European Energy’s work on Lidsø solar park is an example of the company’s strategy to develop and deliver large scale renewable energy projects supported by strong co-operation with local stakeholders.

Construction of the facility began in 2024. The inauguration of the park follows the completion of commissioning activities and grid connection earlier in autumn 2025.

