TLT advises Chint Solar on UK solar and battery storage site acquisition

UK law firm, TLT, has advised Chint Solar on the acquisition of Burcot solar farm from the Hive Energy and Ethical Power renewables development partnership.

Chint Solar is a leading European developer and EPC in the renewable energy sector. It has already completed more than 900 MW of solar parks across Europe providing sustainable energy to more than 300 000 households.

The new site, located in Burcot, Oxfordshire, will comprise nearly 80 000 solar modules with potential to generate 50 MW of renewable energy, powering approximately 18 000 homes a year. The transaction consolidates Chint’s position as a leading player in energy transition across France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK.

The TLT Corporate team advising was led by Peter Dunn, Managing Associate, with support from Joshua Swain, Associate, and Callum Jones, Solicitor Apprentice.

Peter Dunn, Managing Associate at TLT, said: “This was a great transaction be-tween two businesses operating at the top of the renewables market, aligned in accelerating net zero. We are delighted to have supported Chint Solar. Congratulations to all involved, and we look forward to what comes next.”

Mark van Rij, Country Manager UK at Chint Solar, added: “By adding a project that integrates solar PV with battery storage, we continue to expand our multi-technology portfolio and contribute to grid stability. We value TLT’s clear guidance and effective support throughout the process.”

