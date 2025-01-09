RES expands in Chile

RES has secured a landmark contract to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for Campos del Sol, a 400 MW photovoltaic plant in Chile’s Atacama Desert. This major project brings RES’ managed solar capacity in the country to 2.4 GW, further cementing its position as a global leader in renewable energy.

Renato Machado Santos, Director of RES in Latin America, stated: “This growth in Chile underscores our commitment to advancing the clean energy transition in one of Latin America's most dynamic renewable energy markets. Securing the 400 MW Campos del Sol contract not only demonstrates our operational expertise, but also the trust our partners place in us to deliver world-class O&M services. By supporting projects like Campos del Sol, we are driving Chile's renewable energy ambitions while contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy system in the region.”

The agreement with Enel for Campos del Sol strengthens RES’ growing presence in Chile. This project joins an already substantial portfolio that includes O&M contracts for four solar plants in the Antofagasta Region, with a combined capacity of 444 MW. Together, these projects demonstrate RES’ ability to deliver innovative solutions in key renewable energy markets.

Beyond boosting Chile’s energy independence, these initiatives create significant benefits for local communities. RES is committed to fostering sustainable economic development and advancing the global energy transition, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting a greener future.

