Statkraft and Better Energy expand Polish PV partnership

In 2023, Statkraft signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) on Better Energy’s Krapkowice solar farm to offtake 20 GWh of renewable energy. Now grid-connected, the park has the capacity to generate 30 GWh of renewable energy annually, equivalent to the green electricity needed to power 14 000 Polish households.

Additionally, Statkraft has a market access agreement for two other Better Energy solar farms, Helenowo and Nidzica, which are already grid-connected and have annual production capacities of 74 GWh and 75 GWh, respectively.

The partnership began in 2021 with a PPA on the Resko solar farm, which has an expected annual production capacity of 40 GWh. Now, the cooperation between the two companies encompasses four solar farms, enabling Statkraft to offtake 150 GWh of green energy from Better Energy solar farms.

"Statkraft is passionate about driving the renewable energy shift across Europe. We are therefore very happy that we could contribute to the energy transition of Poland together with Better Energy,” said Pieter Schipper, Vice President of North-western European and US Origination at Statkraft.

Increased growth in the Polish PPA market

The partnership between Statkraft and Better Energy demonstrates the increasing demand for PPAs in Poland, with companies from various sectors and varying energy needs choosing to purchase renewable energy. Through PPAs sourced from Better Energy, companies of all sizes can secure green energy in the long term, reduce emissions, reach sustainability targets and add momentum to the Polish energy transition.

“The expansion of our comprehensive partnership with Statkraft, one of Europe’s largest energy companies, is an important step forward for Better Energy in Poland and great news for the Polish energy transition,” says Mikkel Thorup, Director of PPAs at Better Energy. “PPAs are seen as an important tool for increasing renewable energy production in Poland, reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels, while providing companies with the opportunity to purchase affordable green energy.”

Shared ambition to accelerate the adoption of green energy in Poland

Statkraft has been active in Poland since 2018, focusing on upstream and downstream PPAs, especially for energy-intensive industrial companies, and increasing renewable energy production through developing their own wind and solar projects. The continued partnership strengthens Better Energy’s position at the forefront of Poland’s transition to renewable energy. Better Energy owns and operates five solar farms across Poland with a total capacity of 236 MW and a development portfolio that currently stands at over 2.5 GW. All of its Polish farms have been developed thanks to positive engagement and dialogue with local landowners, neighbours and authorities.

