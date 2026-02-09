ib vogt divests €230 million Irish renewable energy portfolio

International solar development platform, ib vogt, has closed transactions totalling approximately €230 million in enterprise value across three utility scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in Ireland with a combined capacity of 272 MWp.

The portfolio, comprising the Gaskinstown (94.7 MWp) project in County Meath, the Rathnaskilloge (107.7 MWp) project in County Waterford, and the Clonin North (69.4 MWp) project in County Offaly, represents a significant milestone in Ireland’s renewable energy transition and reinforces ib vogt’s position as a trusted developer in the European renewable energy market.

All three projects were developed by Highfield Solar, a joint venture in which ib vogt is a partner. Rathnaskilloge was fully owned by ib vogt, while Gaskinstown and Clonin North were owned by Highfield Solar. ib vogt led all three transactions.

All three projects secured 15-year capacity contracts under Ireland’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) 2, demonstrating institutional confidence in ib vogt’s development capabilities and the company’s ability to deliver economically sustainable infrastructure at scale in competitive auction environments.

The Gaskinstown project achieved commercial operation date (COD) in August 2025 and was sold to a leading international institutional investor, with transaction closing completed in December 2025. The Rathnaskilloge project reached COD in September 2025 and was similarly divested to an international institutional investor in December 2025. Both operational projects are expected to generate substantial clean electricity annually, supporting Ireland’s ambitious 2030 climate targets of 80% renewable electricity generation.

The Clonin North project is progressing towards COD, targeted for mid-2026, with transaction closing anticipated following commissioning. The project benefits from all necessary regulatory approvals and grid connectivity agreements. The three solar projects generate approximately 275 GWh of clean electricity annually, sufficient to power more than 65 600 Irish households, whilst preventing an estimated 70 250 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

Andreas Schell, CEO of ib vogt, commented: “We are pleased to complete these Irish transactions, which demonstrate that economically sustainable infrastructure continues to attract institutional capital even in challenging market conditions. The energy transition will only succeed if projects deliver financial rigour alongside climate impact, and this portfolio shows our ability to create assets that generate durable value for investors, communities, and Ireland’s decarbonisation goals simultaneously.”

ib vogt will continue supporting the operational projects by providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services, ensuring optimal performance, technical excellence, and long-term asset value preservation throughout the projects’ operational lifetime. The company provided full engineering, procurement, and construction services for the portfolio, demonstrating its vertically integrated capabilities across the renewable energy value chain.

The three projects incorporate advanced solar technology designed to maximise energy generation efficiency whilst minimising environmental impact. All projects comply with RESS 2 requirements, including community benefit contributions of €2/MWh, ensuring long-term support for local communities throughout the projects’ operational lives.

KPMG acted as exclusive financial advisor to ib vogt on these transactions. Mason Hayes & Curran LLP provided legal counsel to ib vogt.

