Hydro-Québec to diversify energy mix

At a time when achieving Québec’s energy independence is more important than ever, solar energy is a promising option. It allows the company to diversify its supply while reinforcing energy resilience and optimising the use of the existing grid. Thanks to its technical advantages, rapid deployment, and increasingly competitive costs, solar energy can effectively complement hydroelectricity, energy efficiency, and wind power.

Hydro-Québec aims to develop 3000 MW of solar energy by 2035. By adapting to the advances in solar power and Québec’s needs, the company will be able to use an evolving, rigorous approach in rolling out these projects. Hydro-Québec’s approach is based on three main principles:

Preparing for the future: Over the next 10 years, solar will establish itself as an additional option to help the energy system evolve.

Adapting to advances in the sector: Depending on the performance of the first projects, perspectives may shift, but the goal of implementing this plan at the best possible cost will be maintained.

Promoting Québec’s economic development: Québec content will be favoured, and economic spinoffs will be maximised for Québec, the host communities, and First Nations and Inuit.

The optimal development of solar power will be carried out in three ways: issuing tender calls for solar farms connected to the distribution system, potentially developing larger projects, and supporting residential and commercial self-generation.

The first step of this process is the 300 MW tender call for solar farms with a maximum capacity of 25 MW to be connected to the distribution system by 2029. Bids must maximise economic spinoffs for Québec, avoid agricultural zones, and demonstrate responsible equipment sourcing.

Based on the results of this tender call and advances in the sector, Hydro-Québec also envisions developing solar farms with capacities greater than 25 MW. These projects will be developed in collaboration with promoters, local communities, and First Nations and Inuit.

“Our plan has launched the diversification of Québec’s energy mix. Hydroelectricity remains at the very heart of our energy system; the roles of wind power and energy efficiency have been strengthened; and we’re now adding solar energy as a complementary source. Solar power offers significant potential for Québec, and we will develop it in an evolving and rigorous manner, in collaboration with host communities and First Nations and Inuit,” said Michael Sabia, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec.

