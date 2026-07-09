UK Government approves UK’s second largest solar farm

The UK Government has approved One Earth solar farm.

Families and businesses will benefit from more solar power, one of the cheapest forms of power available, with the approval of this new major solar power project.

One Earth solar farm?is set to be the?second largest solar farm in the UK?– according to the developer,?it?could power over 200 000 homes a year,?the equivalent of half the homes in Lincolnshire.

The decision comes a week after the Peartree Hill solar farm and Dean Moor solar farm was approved and marks the?30th?nationally?significant clean energy project approved by the government since July 2024 – enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than?19?million homes.?

Global instability – from Ukraine to the war in Iran – has exposed the cost of relying on fossil fuel markets?Britain does?not control. Solar is?one of?the cheapest forms?of power available for the country, and central to the government’s clean power mission to bring stability and lower bills in an uncertain world.

Ed Miliband, Energy Secretary, commented: “The only way to have energy security is if we take a pro-growth approach to building more clean energy in Britain. For 2 years that is exactly what the government has done.”

This comes as the government confirmed new planning reforms to scrap mandatory pre-application consultation requirements for major infrastructure projects, which will cut up to 12 months from the planning process and potentially save industry £1 billion this Parliament. Delivered through the landmark Planning and Infrastructure Act these changes will come into effect later in July 2026.

It also comes as government data published in June 2026 shows that 2025 was the strongest year on record for solar deployment, with 269 000 installations completed across the UK.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.