Statkraft sells solar parks to TRIG

Statkraft has entered into an agreement to sell its portfolio of four co-located solar parks in Cadiz, Southern Spain, to London-listed investor, TRIG, which is managed by InfraRed Capital Partners and RES.

The company will retain the responsibility for the construction, which will begin in September 2021. All four solar parks are projected to be finalised by 4Q2022. This is the first major transaction of a Solarcentury-developed project for Statkraft since the acquisition of the company in November 2020. The solar parks have a total capacity of 234 MWp.

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, Executive Vice President European Wind and Solar at Statkraft says that the partnership with TRIG on these four solar parks is a step forward for Statkraft in reaching its wind and solar development goals.

“Statkraft is delighted to partner with TRIG, whose focus is on investing in renewables infrastructure. The plants at Cadiz have been developed with the community and the environment at the forefront of our focus, and we are pleased that its managers, InfraRed and RES, will now continue the management of these assets. We will work closely together throughout construction and during handover of the operational plants,” says Ringstad Vartdal.

