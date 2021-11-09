GreenPowerMonitor signs agreement with EF Solare Italia

EF Solare Italia, a photovoltaic (PV) operator in Italy, has selected GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, to import its entire portfolio into the company’s GPM Plus and GPM Horizon data monitoring platforms. The agreement means that GreenPowerMonitor’s monitoring data-driven solutions will manage and control the performance of EF Solare Italia’s full Italian PV portfolio.

EF Solare Italia currently operates over 300 plants in 17 regions and an installed capacity of over 850 MW. Italy generates 11.4 % of the EU's total greenhouse gas emissions and has reduced emissions at a faster pace than the EU average since 2005. Emissions decreased across all economic sectors in Italy over the 2005 - 2019 period1 and indeed it plans to cut its carbon emissions by around 60% by 2030 after using €80 billion (US$96 billion) of EU funds for the energy transition over the next five years.

GreenPowerMonitor has a long tradition and experience in successfully managing renewable assets and providing customised solutions. GPM Horizon is a web-based, real-time monitoring and management platform that gives customers tools to manage every level of their plant portfolio: plant supervision and operation, maintenance management, financial and asset management, automated reporting, forecasting, and much more. GPM Plus is a real-time monitoring and management program that gives customers the tools needed to manage every level of extensive portfolios of plants: plant supervision and operation, maintenance management, financial and asset management, automated reporting and forecasting.

As of September 2021, the current GreenPowerMonitor global portfolio surpasses 46 GW, between solar, wind and storage energy, and gaining recognition by the renewable sector.

1 https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/BRIE/2021/690663/EPRS_BRI(2021)690663_EN.pdf

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.