RWE secures CfDs for 290 MW of solar PV and onshore wind capacity in AR7

The UK government has announced the results of Allocation Round 7 (AR7) for ‘Pot 1’ established renewable technologies, including onshore wind and solar photovoltaics (PV).

In the competitive auction, five RWE solar projects comprising 215 MW and three onshore wind projects totalling 76 MW were successful. The solar projects secured contracts for difference (CfDs) at a strike price of £65.23/MWh. The onshore wind projects secured contracts at a strike price of £72.24/MWh. Strike prices are reported in 2024 prices and will be inflation-indexed for the 20-year duration of the contract.

RWE already operates over 30 onshore wind farms in the UK, with a total capacity of 730 MW. Following the commissioning of its first solar site in June 2025 – the Langford project in Devon – RWE has a total of four operational solar PV sites in the UK with a combined installed capacity of 185 MW. A further nine PV projects with a combined capacity of around 440 MW are currently under construction. In addition, a further four onshore wind sites with a combined capacity of around 230 MW are currently under construction.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, responded: “We are delighted to have secured long-term offtake contracts for eight solar and onshore wind projects in AR7. This achievement marks an important milestone for RWE as we continue to deliver our UK solar and onshore wind development pipeline and underscores the strategic importance of the UK market to our business.”

