Velto Renewables and Q Energy launch partnership to acquire European projects

Velto Renewables, a renewable power producer backed by global investment group CDPQ, has entered a partnership agreement with Q Energy Solutions SE, a player in renewable energy in Europe, seeking to acquire a portfolio of large scale renewable energy projects across different European countries from Q ENERGY over the next years.

As a first step, Velto has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of photovoltaic and wind projects with a combined capacity of nearly 130 MW in France, and both partners expect to transact an additional roughly 400 MW portfolio in Spain and Portugal in late March 2025.

The initial portfolio is made up of five projects currently under construction by Q ENERGY, all located in France:

Two assets with solar photovoltaic technology.

Two assets with wind technology.

One floating photovoltaic park, Les Îlots Blandin, considered the largest in Europe.

The asset is built on industrial water ponds, showcasing innovative technology for sustainable energy production.

These five projects are expected to gradually reach a commercial operation date between Spring 2025 and early 2026. Once fully operational, these assets will be able to produce over 210 000 MWh annually, which is enough clean electricity to supply more than 50 000 households.

Lucas de Haro, CEO of Velto, responded: "This investment, in partnership with Q ENERGY, marks a step forward in Velto’s growth. In addition to tripling our energy capacity, the development aligns with our attempts to diversify our technological scope and expand our geographical footprint across Europe.”

