HELLENiQ ENERGY launches first solar projects in Romania

HELLENiQ ENERGY has announced the completion and start of commercial operations of two photovoltaic parks in southern Romania, marking a key milestone in the Group’s international renewables growth strategy. The two solar parks have a combined capacity of 58 MW and represent HELLENiQ ENERGY’s first operational renewable energy assets in the country.

The projects form part of the agreement signed in 2023 with METLEN for the development and acquisition of four solar projects with a total capacity of 211 MW. The remaining two projects under the agreement, with a total capacity of 153 MW, are expected to be completed and enter commercial operation in 2026.

The launch of the Romanian solar parks marks the beginning of the Group’s operational presence in Romania’s renewable energy market and confirms the con-sistent implementation of its strategy to accelerate international growth in green energy.

Looking ahead, the construction of a 96 MW wind farm in northeastern Romania is scheduled for completion in 2Q27, bringing HELLENiQ ENERGY’s total installed capacity in the country to over 300 MW.

HELLENiQ ENERGY’s total renewable energy portfolio in Romania exceeds 850 MW, including a balanced mix of technologies – solar and wind projects com-bined with energy storage systems – that enhances the flexibility and resilience of the regional energy system.

George Alexopoulos, Deputy CEO of HELLENiQ ENERGY, said: “Romania is a strategic market for the development of our renewable energy portfolio, and the launch of our first renewable energy system projects in the country marks an important step towards building a strong regional renewable energy platform for HELLENiQ ENERGY in Southeastern Europe.

“Developing renewable energy projects in dynamic markets across the region strengthens energy security, reduces dependence on non-EU energy suppliers, and enables offering more competitive energy costs for consumers.

“With consistency, realism and disciplined execution of our investment program, we are advancing the development of our strategic pillar in renewables, power, and natural gas. This allows us to further expand and diversify our broader business portfolio while creating long-term value for our shareholders and the societies in which we operate.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!