Sonnedix secures 7.9 TWh of contracts in Italy’s Energy Release 2.0 mechanism

Sonnedix, a global renewable energy company with 12 GW of total capacity, has secured 7.9 TWh of contracts in Italy’s Energy Release 2.0 mechanism, winning 11.7% of the total awarded volume.

Established by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Energy Release scheme is designed to benefit energy-intensive consumers by facilitating access to reliable and competitively priced electricity.

The award comes at a time of strong momentum for Sonnedix in Italy. The company has recently surpassed 1 GW of operating capacity in the country and is advancing the hybridisation of its portfolio with new battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, including a co-located 18 MW/4 MWh system currently under construction in Sicily.

In addition to the Energy Release results, Sonnedix has achieved significant outcomes in recent months across the main competitive schemes and Italian auctions, securing contracts for 670 MW of solar capacity under the FER X auction and 10 MW under the programme aligned with the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA).

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, commented: “This result marks another important milestone for Sonnedix in Italy, reflecting the underlying strength of our portfolio and the team’s commitment to excellence. This success demonstrates our continued ability to deliver reliable, competitively priced renewable power to energy-intensive customers. We are proud to have delivered such a strong performance within this innovative scheme, which is helping to drive forward the country’s energy transition.”

Mario Volpe, Sonnedix’s Representative Director for Italy, added: “This excellent result strengthens our position in the Italian market as we accelerate the delivery of renewable energy in support of Italy’s energy transition. Having recently surpassed 1 GW of operating capacity, we are on track to reach 2 GW by 2028. The volume awarded reflects the strong technical quality of our portfolio, with many projects strategically located to support the continued hybridisation of our assets and enhance overall system flexibility.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!