DEWA adds 800 MW of clean energy production capacity to energy mix

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced that the total production capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park has increased to 3860 MW, using photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies. Since the beginning of 2025, DEWA has added 800 MW from the solar park’s sixth phase. Clean energy now constitutes around 21.5% of DEWA’s total energy production capacity.

“Our strategies and action plans are inspired by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable green economy and enhance Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for clean and renewable energy. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park is our key project to realise this vision and achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. By 2030, the solar park's production capacity will reach 7260 MW, with clean energy making up 34% of DEWA’s energy mix. This will reduce approximately 8 million t of carbon emissions annually,” said Al Tayer.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.