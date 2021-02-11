VivoPower International PLC has announced that it has sold its majority ownership stake in the Daisy Hill Solar Farm, an approximately 6.3 MW-DC (approximately 5.0 MW-AC) grid connected solar farm being developed near the town of Hillston in New South Wales, Australia.

The company’s interest in the project was acquired by an affiliate of IT Power (Australia) Pty Ltd (ITP Renewables), a one of the global leaders in renewable energy consulting and project management. ITP Renewables previously held a minority interest in the project and was jointly developing the project with VivoPower.

Total consideration received by VivoPower in the sale represents a 2.1x multiple of VivoPower’s invested capital in the project to date.

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VivoPower, Kevin Chin, commented, “We believe the sale of our interest in the Daisy Hill Solar Farm represents a positive financial outcome while also aligning with VivoPower’s new strategy to refocus our efforts on customer-centric sustainable energy solutions, including on-site renewable generation, battery storage and electric vehicles. We are especially pleased to hand the project over to our development partner, ITP Renewables, and are confident that they will complete the project successfully.”

