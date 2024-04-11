PNE sells 240 MW South African PV project

PNE AG has sold a South African photovoltaic (PV) project with a total output of 240 MW to the South African energy company NOA Group Ltd. The Khauta project will be implemented in the Free State province in central South Africa, whose economy is primarily characterised by strong mining/resources and agricultural sectors. The project is expected to reach the fully developed phase by mid-2024. Through WKN Windcurrent, which belongs to the PNE Group, PNE will now continue to support the project further. There is a possibility for the project size to be extended.

"We are delighted that we are able to successfully follow up on the sale of projects in our international markets in 2024. South Africa is an exciting market. With NOA, we have a strong partner with whom we are one step closer to a secure power supply through clean energy," said Markus Lesser, CEO PNE AG.

“The Khauta project will be a pioneering project for NOA as it will be the first large scale (100 MW) solar facility entering the NOA aggregator portfolio. As NOA, together with the support of our shareholder, African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), we aspire to make a meaningful contribution towards solving the immediate energy supply deficit in South Africa,” added Karel Cornelissen, CEO of NOA.

PNE has been active in South Africa since 2010. Currently, its wind and PV projects under development add up to around 4 GW/GWp (as of the end of 2023). PNE is also active in two South African green hydrogen projects.

