BayWa r.e. Solar Trade and Seacon Logistics to develop climate-neutral logistics centre

The agreement for the comprehensive logistics project, between BayWa r.e. Solar Trade and Seacon Logistics, was finalised during the leading international trade fair ‘Transport Logistic’ in Munich, Germany. The partners are developing a completely climate-neutral logistics hub at the Wanssum container port for the distribution of photovoltaic (PV) products from BayWa r.e. Solar Trade. The finalised project will have a storage capacity of over 50 000 m2, making it the largest hub out of currently 66 in the BayWa r.e. Solar Trade supply chain. The aim is to increase and continu-ously develop customer service and efficiency in all aspects of the business including the handling of sea freight, warehousing, transport alongside customs and import ser-vices. The ground-breaking project is scheduled for completion in early 2024.

Solar Trade, BayWa r.e’s solar trade business is an established market leader in the renewable energies sector. With a network of over 20 worldwide distribution companies, more than 1400 employees and over 30 years of experience, the whole-saler sells its PV components globally. Solar Trade supports and supplies installers and cooperation partners with innovative PV products throughout the B2B sector.

Certified ‘Excellent’ by Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) the final concept of the logistics hub includes a PV system with a capacity of 7.3 MWp on the roofs of the hub. This system will provide enough electricity for the entire logistics hub including the electrified barges, terminal trucks and car fleet. In line with both Seacon's and BayWa r.e.'s sustainability policy the logistics hub will therefore be entirely climate-neutral.

Frank Jessel, Global Director of Solar Trade at BayWa r.e., said: “The hub at the Wanssum container port will enable us to offer our customers an even better service in the future. The increased connectivity reduces delivery and storage times, while at the same time increasing product availability. Last but not least, the project is designed to be completely sustainable, so together with our partner Seacon we are set-ting an example in the fight against climate change.”

Dominik Dohr, Global Head Supply Chain Solar Trade at BayWa r.e., added: “In order to make product availability and security of supply for our customers as efficient and sustainable as possible, the new logistics hub in Wanssum plays an essential role in our supply chain. The direct barge connection to the container port of Rotterdam makes Wanssum our gateway for importing PV modules for the European market. Service, efficiency and sustainability are harmonised here.”

Sylvester van de Logt, CEO of Seacon Logistics, concluded: “The cooperation with BayWa r.e. Solar Trade fits perfectly with our vision of creating significant added value along our customers' supply chains and continuously improving our service. In concrete terms, this means tailor-made end-to-end supply chain solutions based on a sustainable foundation that has been awarded ‘Excellent’ by BREEAM. Together with BayWa r.e. Solar Trade, Seacon will in future take on the responsible task of making optimum use of the electricity generated.”

