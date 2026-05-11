Axpo inaugurates 200 MWp solar complex in Spain

The Vilecha solar complex in north-western Spain has been opened by Axpo.

The large scale facility comprises four major photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of 200 MWp. The largest solar complex in the Axpo Group, Vilecha covers 310 hectares and began feeding renewable electricity into the Spanish grid in February 2026.

The inauguration of the Vilecha solar complex, comprising four photovoltaic (PV) installations of 50 MWp each, took place in May 2026 in the municipalities of Villadangos del Páramo and Cimanes de Tejar in Spain’s León province.

In a demonstration of the broad support and collaboration that enabled the project, senior Axpo executives were joined at the ceremony by representatives of local authorities, partner companies, the Axpo solar division teams, and the Swiss Embassy to Spain and Andorra.

Axpo Deputy CEO, Andy Heiz, commented: “The Vilecha project reflects our ambition to expand renewable energy across Europe. Large scale renewable energy can make an important contribution to secure and low-emission energy supply. With a capacity of 200 MWp, this is the largest PV installation in the Axpo portfolio and reaffirms our ability to deliver energy solutions across diverse European markets.”

Solar Division Managing Director, Antoine Millioud, added: “Our sincere thanks to all the teams and partners who helped make this project happen. Vilecha is testament to Axpo’s commitment to expand solar energy and advance the energy transition. It also demonstrates that high technical standards and environmental requirements can combine to make a positive impact on the region. In Spain and throughout Europe, we continue to work on providing sustainable energy solutions.”

Vilecha’s four plants feature 365 000 modules mounted on tracking structures. The modules generate more than 377 GWh of renewable energy annually, equivalent to the average annual consumption of 100 000 people, and result in CO 2 savings of approximately 75 000 tpy. Rockwool has signed a power purchase agreement that takes effect in 2027 and supplies the company with 450 GWh of electricity over 10 years. Also, Axpo customer, McDonald’s Spain, is supplied with 83 GWh/y from Vilecha through a PPA.

The construction phase mobilised hundreds of professionals – most of whom belonged to local companies. Furthermore, approximately half of the land on which the solar complex was built is publicly owned, ensuring that rental payments flow back directly to the municipalities.

From the very beginning, Axpo integrated sustainability criteria into all phases of the project, from selection of sites with low agricultural and ecological value to environmental monitoring of local flora and fauna, pollination support, rewilding with native plants, and circular economy principles. These measures underline Axpo's commitment to an energy future which protects people and ecosystems.

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