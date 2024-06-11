GREEN GENIUS secures funding for Latvian solar project

GREEN GENIUS has secured an €87 million financing for a Latvian stand-alone solar farm. €26 million of the loan came from the Berenberg Bank and €61 million came from NORD/LB.

This project in Jekapils will span 151 ha. and will add 121 MW of green energy to Latvia’s energy economy and save 121 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

"GREEN GENIUS is committed to empowering sustainability. This pro-ject marks our first transaction with NORD/LB and our second with The Beren-berg Bank. We value the expertise and trust of these established financing partners in renewable energy. Green transition continues to require significant capital investments, and lenders’ active role is essential in this process," stat-ed GREEN GENIUS CFO Rokas Bancevicius.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!