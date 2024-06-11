Qualitas Energy acquires German wind repowering project

Qualitas Energy, a global investment, management, and project development platform focused on renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure investment, has announced the successful acquisition of a repowering project with a development potential of 36 MW in Brandenburg, Germany.

The park, equipped with Enercon wind turbines, has been in operation since 1999. Qualitas Energy now plans to replace the existing turbines with five modern ones, whereby the development project is already at an advanced planning stage. Consequently, more than 24 000 households will be supplied with environmentally friendly wind power in the future.

“Our goal is to realise sustainable projects that not only deliver clean energy, but also gain trust and support from local people. By actively involv-ing the communities in the planning process, we create a strong foundation for long-term successful wind energy projects that offer both economic and environmental benefits for the region,” said Borja Caruana, Managing Direc-tor of Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH.

“The energy transition has no time to wait, and we are determined to work with local communities to play our part in achieving a clean and inde-pendent energy supply quickly and efficiently for the benefit of future genera-tions. We will continue to make significant investments in the German wind energy market and expand our wind development pipeline to a total capacity of 6 GW,” added Johannes Overbeck, Head of Investments at Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH.

Qualitas Energy closed its fifth flagship fund, Qualitas Energy V, at €2.4 billion, establishing itself as one of the largest renewable energy funds worldwide. At the same time, the company recognises the enormous need for green investments to accelerate the energy transition in Germany and will in-vest around 50% of the fund’s total volume in the acquisition and develop-ment of repowering and greenfield projects in Germany. This will reinforce Qualitas Energy’s position as a solution-oriented and partnership-based ac-celerator of the energy transition in Germany.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!