Energea and BTG Pactual announce new deal

Energea Global, a renewable energy investment manager, has announced a US$27 million deal with BTG Pactual, one of the largest investment banks in Latin America, to construct a portfolio of solar projects in Brazil.

The US$27 million investment will be used to construct a series of community solar projects in Minas Gerais. The electricity generated by these plants will be delivered to thousands of small businesses who have banded together to enjoy the cost and environmental benefits of solar energy. In aggregate, the projects are expected to have a peak capacity of more than 28 MW.

Luiz Leão, Chief Financial Officer at Energea said: “This transaction shows that some of the largest and most sophisticated investors in the world, such as BTG Pactual, are committing significant capital towards low-carbon infrastructure. Companies such as Energea, who provide the subject-matter expertise in this asset class, are pivotal to the successful allocation of this funding.”

Rafael Chitarra, Executive Director of BTG Pactual, said: “This is not just a strong investment opportunity, but also a chance to play a crucial role in the global energy transition and improve access to affordable and clean energy for all. BTG Pactual works with businesses such as Energea to accelerate Brazil’s transition to cleaner, more affordable electricity.”

