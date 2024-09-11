Innova receives planning consent for Blythe solar farm extension

On 18 July 2024, Staffordshire Moorlands District Council granted planning con-sent for an extension to Innova’s solar and energy storage project, Blythe solar farm.

Blythe solar farm’s initial consented application, encompassing 27.7 MW solar photovoltaics (PV) and 30 MW energy storage (ESS), received unanimous planning approval on 1 February 2023. Representatives from Moorlands Climate Action and neighbours of the site spoke in support of this project.

The additional solar array will elevate Blythe solar farm’s capacity by 16.6 MW, resulting in a total approved capacity of 44.3 MWp of solar and 30 MW of energy storage.

Rob Parish, Senior Project Manager at Innova, said: “We are pleased to announce that Staffordshire Moorlands District Council have approved the extension to Blythe solar farm.

“This scheme, which is on track for energisation in 2027, will produce enough energy to power over 11 000 homes and save approximately 9000 tpy of carbon dioxide being emitted. It will also make a significant contribution to Staffordshire Moorlands District Councils target to be carbon neutral by 2030.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nicola Jones, the in-house planning manager, for all her hard work and support on the scheme, Corylus Planning & Environment who were Innova's external planning consultant, and the Local Planning Authority and consultees for their engagement with us throughout the process.”

