Green Genius to build a 100 MW solar PV project in Latvia

Green Genius, operating in eight European markets, is about to build a 100 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Latvia. It is the first Green Genius’ project of this scale in Latvia, which enables further development in this Baltic country.

“Latvia has very good potential with attractive terms and reasonable regulation for solar PV development. We’ve been looking into it for quite some time now. I’m happy to announce a stepping into the project that will definitely have a tangible impact on Latvia’s sustainability and energy independence”, said Simonas Šileikis, Head of Solar Business at Green Genius.

The 100 MW project is located in Jekabpils, in the central-east of the country. It will be one of the biggest solar PV power plants in the Latvian market, taking over 151 ha. area. The power plant shall be fully authorised and ready for construction by June 2023. The total planned investment into this solar project is around €90 million. 100 MW will save 100 000 tpy of carbon dioxide – as much as 2 million young trees processes per year. This electricity would be enough for about 41 000 households.

Green Genius entered the Latvian market back in 2019 with smaller-scale B2B solutions and a long-term, large scale renewable energy projects development projection.

