Convergent surpasses 1 GWh of contacted energy and solar-plus-storage systems

Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent), a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America, announced today that it has over 800 MW / 1 GWh of energy storage and solar-plus-storage systems operating or under development, which is equivalent to the power consumed by approximately 750 000 homes. Convergent has over US$1 billion invested in or committed to systems in operation or under development.

This milestone represents Convergent’s success since its inception over a decade ago and the growing demand for energy storage worldwide. The energy storage and renewable energy sectors are designed to mitigate the impacts of climate change, advance the clean energy transition, and support the United States’ overextended, aging power infrastructure.

“The power grid is the single most expensive thing America has ever built and it is not prepared to meet this moment of crisis, as defined by increasing electrification, urbanisation, and extreme weather events. Energy storage, especially when paired with solar, is the answer to many of today’s challenges,” said Convergent Energy and Power’s CEO and Co-Founder, Johannes Rittershausen. “We provide cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable energy to our partners, which include businesses and utilities. We are excited to offer solutions for our customers that also contribute to a better energy future and planet.”

Energy storage is important to the clean energy transition. The more renewable energy on the grid, the better—but these resources only produce power when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing. Energy storage can firm up renewable resources, maximising their value to the grid. In addition, energy storage can reduce the cost of electricity (storing energy when it is cheapest, dispatching it when it is most expensive) and enhance the reliability of our aging electric grid increasingly strained by climate change.

