Zelestra secures €13 million green financing for solar projects

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, has reached financial signing for its first two solar projects in Italy, the 6.5 MWdc Ginosa plant in Puglia and the 9.5 MWdc Bellomo plant in Sicily, through an approximately €13 million senior debt green financing package arranged with Italian lender BPER, also acting as Hedging and Agent Bank.

The transaction marks a strong vote of confidence in Zelestra’s development capabilities, technical standards and long-term value creation approach. The projects both have long-term PPAs agreed with BKW, a leading Swiss energy and infrastructure group, reinforcing the projects’ revenue stability and investment-grade profile. Together, the projects will displace an estimate of 8500 tpy of carbon dioxide emission and generate enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of 10 000 Italian homes.

Eliano Russo, CEO at Zelestra Italia, said: “Signing our first financing agreement in Italy with a reputable institutional partner such as BPER represents a key milestone and a strong endorsement of Zelestra’s bankability and disciplined approach to project development and execution. We are grateful for the trust placed in our team and platform. We now remain focused on actively doubling our 1.4 GW Italian pipeline in 2026 and bringing many more solar and BESS projects into construction.”

