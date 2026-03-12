Octopus Australia breaks ground on solar and battery project

NSW Premier, Chris Minns, has joined Octopus Australia to officially break ground on the AUS$900 million Blind Creek solar farm and battery project, marking a major milestone for regional infrastructure and energy security in New South Wales (NSW).

The project combines a 300 MW solar farm with a 243 MW/486 MWh battery, capturing energy during the day and dispatching it into the evening peak when demand is highest. By pairing solar generation with storage, it produces firmed renewable electricity that gives customers price certainty and confidence in delivery. This is a bankable energy product designed to strengthen grid reliability and provide clean, dispatchable supply as ageing coal stations retire.

Located in Bungendore, NSW, the site will connect via a new substation into the transmission backbone between Sydney and Canberra. The project will support up to 300 full-time equivalent jobs at peak construction, with approximately half expected to be sourced from the local Bungendore and Monaro regions.

NSW Premier, Chris Minns, commented: “This is the kind of project NSW needs as we replace ageing energy infrastructure. We need to keep the lights on, keep costs as low as possible, and to keep regional communities with us along the way. The Blind Creek project is creating local jobs, and it will help deliver the replacement energy that households and businesses rely on.”

Global capital is lining up behind this project. Investment from Australian superannuation funds, Hostplus and Rest, the Commonwealth’s Clean Energy Finance Corp., Westpac Private Bank, and Dutch pension giant, APG, sends a powerful signal of confidence in Octopus Australia’s strategy and in NSW as a place to invest.

Octopus Australia CEO, Sam Reynolds, added: “This project shows what happens when global capital and Australian super and regional farming families align under stable government policy. You get real infrastructure, real clean electricity, and real jobs. Octopus Australia’s strategy is designed precisely for this, to align long term capital with regional communities and deliver bankable projects.”

Premier Chris Minns was joined at the sod-turn ceremony by Minister for Skills, TAFE, and Tertiary Education and Member for Monaro, Steve Whan, highlighting the state’s commitment to securing long-term regional capability.

Blind Creek was initiated in partnership with local sheep farmers seeking to integrate agriculture with energy production as a means to future-proof their property, and local community. The solar farm has specifically been designed to allow animal production to continue on the land, as it has for 155 years, with a boost in grazing capability also expected as a result of protection from winds, partial shading, condensation, and organic soil improvements coming from the project.

Construction is being led by EPC contractor, GRS, with Wärtsilä Energy Storage supplying the battery energy storage system (BESS) and the project is due to be fully operational in 2028.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!