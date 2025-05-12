East Yorkshire solar farm receives development consent in the UK

BOOM Power’s East Yorkshire solar farm has been granted development consent, marking a pivotal step in accelerating the UK’s shift to sustainable, low-carbon energy.

This is the first Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) for which the BOOM Power team has secured a development consent order. However, it marks the second successful NSIP involving the BOOM team, following the approval of Cleve Hill solar park in May 2020 – a project developed under the company’s former identity, Wirsol Energy Ltd, in partnership with Hive Energy Ltd. As the first solar DCO granted in the UK, Cleve Hill laid the foundation for the team’s approach. Building on the experience and insight gained through that project, the BOOM team has once again delivered a scheme that is sensitive to both the local environment and the needs of the community.

East Yorkshire solar farm, located between the hamlet of Gribthorpe, the villages of Spaldington and Wressle, and the town of Howden, is expected to generate approximately 400 MW of low-carbon electricity. This output is sufficient to power around 100 000 homes, contributing to the government's targets of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and generating 70 GW of solar electricity by 2035.

As a NSIP, the solar farm secured its consent via a Development Consent Order (DCO). Following initial consultations in 2022, the DCO application was accepted for examination in December 2023. The examination concluded in November 2024 and the examining authority appointed by the planning inspectorate submitted their recommendation to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband MP, in February 2025. The Secretary of State's decision, granting development consent, was issued on the 9 May 2025.

The project design was subject to a robust Environmental Impact Assessment and was informed by numerous rounds of public consultation. Buffer zones and screening vegetation will reduce visual impact, while existing hedgerows will be preserved to enhance the rural character of the landscape. The development includes the creation of wildlife habitats, such as grassland and woodland zones, and a large area adjacent to the River Foulness has been included within the order limits to support overwintering bird species. Additionally, the project will preserve public rights of way and enhance local accessibility through the introduction of permissive paths.

The construction and operation of the East Yorkshire solar farm will provide significant economic benefits to the local community. Opportunities for local employment during construction and indirect support for local businesses are anticipated.

Mark Hogan, Founder of BOOM Power, commented: “Securing development consent for the East Yorkshire solar farm is not only a proud and significant moment for BOOM Power, but marks a major advancement in the UK’s clean energy landscape and demonstrates our capability to deliver nationally significant infrastructure. The project has been meticulously designed to integrate renewable energy generation with environmental enhancements and grid stability considerations. This consent reflects the strength of collaboration, detailed planning, and valuable local input – it is a significant achievement for both our team and the wider region.”

Benedikt von Bary, Partner and Managing Director of BOOM Power’s investor, Pelion Green Future, added: “We are thrilled to see the East Yorkshire solar farm reach this key milestone and it is a great testimony to the outstanding work of the entire BOOM team and their partners. It underscores our commitment to supporting high-impact renewable energy projects that drive long-term value and we look forward to seeing this project move forward and contribute to the UK’s clean energy future.”

