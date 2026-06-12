LichtBlick starts construction of solar park in Germany

LichtBlick is starting construction of an additional solar park in Lower Saxony, Germany.

In the coming weeks, around 14 000 solar modules will be installed on an area of ??7.4 hectares in Bad Zwischenahn, generating an annual electricity production of approximately 10.2 GWh – enough to supply more than 3000 households with green electricity in the future.

Jan Heinzelmann, Director of Green Assets at LichtBlick, commented: “The expansion of renewable energies has a direct impact on security of supply, prices, and climate protection. For this project, we could have pursued the path of legal preferential treatment – ??however, we deliberately opted for a transparent process. Therefore, we co-ordinated the project early on with the municipality as part of a zoning plan procedure. This ensures acceptance and planning certainty for all parties involved.”

Project development was handled by LichtBlick subsidiary, SolarBlick. The Hamburg-based solar and storage specialist, greentech, with whom LichtBlick has previously completed a solar park in Calbe, is involved as the general contractor.

Florian Berger, Managing Director EPC at greentech, explained: “With the solar park in Bad Zwischenahn, we are opening another chapter in our proven collaboration with LichtBlick. Our detailed planning seamlessly continued the project development, and we are now ensuring that the photovoltaic system is implemented to the usual high quality and feeds green electricity into the grid as planned.”

The solar park in Bad Zwischenahn is already the fourth project that LichtBlick has implemented within 15 months. The company is thus consistently expanding its own generation capacity and strengthening the regional supply of green electricity.

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