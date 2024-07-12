EiDF to build 50 MW of Spanish solar

EiDF Solar, has obtained all the necessary permits to begin the execution of a 50 MW photovoltaic solar farm in the municipality of Valdefresno, León. This facility will have an investment of close to €40 million.

The solar farm will occupy an area of 149 ha. and will have more than 99 000 TIER 1 photovoltaic modules that will cover a total generating surface area of more than 140 000 m2. After the start of construction, scheduled for 2025, the execution period will be seven months. The energy generated by the plant will be made available to the Group's own distributors.

“This is a very important installation for us, as it marks a new milestone for our teams. With it, we not only demonstrate our planning and execution capacity, but we also reaffirm ourselves as a benchmark company in our sector,” said Joan Gelonch, CEO of EiDF.

This announcement comes within the framework of the five-year Strategic Plan, presented a few weeks ago and based on the objectives set by the PNIEC (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan), which foresees an EBITDA growth of up to €233.9 million by 2028.

“The new plan presented by the Government until 2030 contemplates efforts even greater than those proposed by the European Union itself, especially in terms of the presence of renewables in the energy mix. At EiDF we are very proud to do our part in meeting these requirements, as well as in promoting clean energy,” Gelonch concluded.

