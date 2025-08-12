JinkoSolar and IBC SOLAR complete agrivoltaic project

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd, a leading global provider of advanced solar module technology, has supported a new agrivoltaics project in Veringenstadt, Baden-Württemberg, with a total of 14 388 high-performance modules. The site, which enables dual land use for agricultural production and clean energy generation, was connected to the public grid in April 2025 and is now operating at full capacity.

Realised by IBC SOLAR on behalf of wpd GmbH, the solar park features 12 636 of JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo 72HL4-BDV bifacial modules and 1752 Tiger Neo 78HL4-BDV bifacial modules, with maximum power outputs of 600 W and 650 W, respectively.

These advanced bifacial modules with dual glass technology contribute to the system’s powerful performance and long-term durability. With an installed capacity of 8.5 MWp, the park is expected to generate around 11 GWh of electricity annual-ly, enough to supply clean, renewable energy to over 3100 average three-person households.

Divided into three sections and designed to support active farming, the installation notably preserved over 85% of the original farmland. Sufficient space has also been maintained for agricultural machinery to operate without disrupting farming activities. Special solar trackers also enable the modules to tilt between 60 – 90°, adapting to both the sun’s position and field access.

