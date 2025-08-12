Simtel and VERBUND to build photovoltaic park in Romania

Simtel, an engineering and technology group and one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector in Romania, has signed a significant contract worth approximately €19.1 million (excluding VAT) with VERBUND Wind Power Romania, part of the international VERBUND Group, one of the largest renewable energy producers in Europe. The contract covers the design, construction, and commissioning of a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 60 MWp, located in Casimcea, Tulcea County.

The works are scheduled to be carried out over an estimated period of 15 months, followed by a 36-month performance guarantee period. Simtel will provide the full range of services required under an EPC contract, delivering a turnkey solar power plant that will complement the existing infrastructure and contribute to the hybridisation of the CAS South 2 wind farm, operated by VERBUND Wind Power Romania in the same area.

VERBUND, Austria’s leading energy company and one of the largest producers of hydroelectricity in Europe has been operating a 226 MW wind park in Casimcea since 2012. The hybridisation of the existing wind park is one of the most significant hybrid renewable projects currently underway in Romania and marks a key milestone in the country’s energy transition.

“With an existing operational wind energy capacity of 226 MW in Romania VERBUND has contributed significantly to the country’s energy transition for many years. By now integrating a 60 MWp photovoltaic park we can perfectly complement our existing wind farm and create Romania’s first hybrid renewable power park. We are delighted that Simtel will be our EPC partner in this project,” stated Adrian Borotea, Managing Director, VERBUND Wind Power Romania, the Romanian subsidiary of the VERBUND Group.

“We are honoured to contribute to a project of this scale, which brings together two major renewable energy sources – wind and solar – within the same operational platform. We also thank the VERBUND team for choosing Simtel as their partner for the implementation of their first photovoltaic investment in Romania. This represents a strong validation of our technical capabilities and the experience we have gained in building utility scale solar power plants. At the same time, this project reflects the growing trend of integrating multiple renewable sources into a hybrid production model that is more efficient and flexible. Hybridisation involves combining renewable generation technologies into a single infrastructure, with the aim of increasing the stability and predictability of output. Solar energy complements wind power particularly well during low-wind periods, optimising both grid usage and the overall return on investment. We believe this model will become increasingly common in Romania, and the Casimcea development is an early and compelling example of that trend,” stated Mihai Tudor, CEO of Simtel Team.

