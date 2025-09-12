SUNOTEC Iberia set to strengthen presence in emerging solar markets

SUNOTEC, one of Europe’s leading providers of large scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, has launched SUNOTEC Iberia, a new division dedicated to expanding the company’s presence in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

This move underscores SUNOTEC’s commitment to growth in high-potential solar markets and to delivering local expertise to meet rising renewable energy demands.

SUNOTEC has identified Latin America as a priority growth region due to its abundant solar resources and increasing renewable energy commitments. The company has ambitious expansion targets for the next three years with a strong focus on Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

SUNOTEC Iberia is set to play a pivotal role in expanding the company’s business outside Europe. These markets present significant opportunities for large scale solar installations, and SUNOTEC’s integrated solutions model positions the company to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions.

Alejandro Ramos, Managing Director of SUNOTEC Iberia, commented: “Central America and the Caribbean are rapidly emerging as renewable energy hubs. With SUNOTEC’s proven ability to deliver turnkey PV plants and integrate cutting-edge technologies, we are perfectly positioned to provide solutions that are both economically viable and environmentally sustainable.”

Bárbara Llinares, Turnkey Engineer Director Iberia & Latin America, added: “SUNOTEC has the culture, experience, and innovation mindset to become a true strategic partner in Latin America. I look forward to structuring SUNOTEC’s presence in the region, ensuring we not only deliver high-performance projects but also create lasting value for local communities.”

The establishment of SUNOTEC Iberia reflects SUNOTEC’s belief that local presence is key to understanding market-specific challenges and building long-term partnerships. A local presence facilitates understanding of regional conditions and regulations, enables flexible responses, and allows for direct and prompt communication with clients, partners, and authorities. This proximity positions SUNOTEC as a strategic partner, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget, and in a way that truly supports client needs and creates long-term value where demand for reliable, fast, and cost-efficient renewable energy solutions is accelerating.

With more than 11 GW of PV capacity built worldwide, SUNOTEC has established itself as a trusted partner for large scale solar development in Europe. With a growing project pipeline and expansion into emerging solar markets, SUNOTEC remains committed to delivering high-quality renewable energy solutions globally. The new division is expected to play a critical role in securing major contracts and exploring manufacturing opportunities in the region.

Bernhard Suchland, CEO of SUNOTEC, emphasised: “Expanding into Iberia and Latin America is not just a geographic step; it is a strategic leap. These markets are critical for the global energy transition, and SUNOTEC’s integrated approach allows us to deliver solar projects that combine technical excellence with economic efficiency.”

