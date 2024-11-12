OMV Petrom signs EPCC for solar project

OMV Petrom has signed an – engineering & design, procurement, execution & commissioning (EPCC) – type contract for the Isalnita solar project. The contract includes the construction of the photovoltaic park, the 110 kV power station for connection to the grid, as well as the operation and maintenance for a period of two years from commissioning.

The contract was awarded to the association of Romanian companies Actual Connect S.R.L., Global Technical Systems S.A., Bit Invest S.R.L. and Alpin Sun S.R.L. following a competitive selection process. The association of companies accumulates an experience of over 700 MW installed in photovoltaic systems in countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Romania.

Franck Neel, OMV Petrom Executive Board Member responsible for Gas & Power, stated: "The signing of this contract marks a significant moment for our company, the start of the actual construction of the first large photovoltaic project fully developed by OMV Petrom. This project underlines our commitment to the renewable energy sector and demonstrates our ability to be leaders in the energy transition in Romania."

The Isalnita photovoltaic project, for which the final investment decision was taken in June 2024, is the first large-scale photovoltaic project fully developed by OMV Petrom. The park will have an installed capacity of approximately 89 MW and is located in Isalnita commune, Dolj county. The estimated annual production will be approximately 130 GWh.

The next step in this project is the start of construction, with completion and commissioning expected to take place in 1H26.

This project supports OMV Petrom's goal of having a portfolio of 2.5 GW of renewable energy projects, together with partners. The Isalnita photovoltaic power plant can develop strong synergies with other projects already in the portfolio, strengthening the security of electricity supply from renewable sources.

Also, as part of the call for projects within Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), OMV Petrom has submitted a project to build a battery energy storage system with a storage capacity of 36 MWh and a power injection into the grid of 18 MW. If successful, the system is to be installed within the Isalnita park.

