Hive Energy lands £60 million HSBC UK funding

Hive Energy, a renewable energy developer headquartered in Hampshire, has secured new funding support from HSBC UK to accelerate its international clean energy operations.

The company will use the £60 million funding package to expand its pipeline of large scale solar projects. It also plans to grow its presence in overseas markets, building on its reputation as a UK leader in sustainable infrastructure.

Hive specialises in preparing solar power projects for construction, before transferring them to investors and long-term operators to build and manage.

The funding package from HSBC UK includes a facility supported by UK Export Finance (UKEF), building on Hive’s previous facility and offering greater flexibility to take on larger projects and unlock new export opportunities. A second funding stream will support day-to-day operations and help manage the company’s growing portfolio.

To date, Hive has completed 60 ready-to-build solar projects across seven countries, generating 3066 MW of clean energy worldwide. The new financial support will enable the business to scale up delivery – contributing to the UK’s clean energy transition and reinforcing its role as a global exporter of utility scale solar infrastructure.

Giles Redpath, CEO at Hive Energy, said: “We’ve been looking for this kind of support for a long time, and HSBC UK delivered where others couldn’t. The team’s flexible, tailored approach means we can keep momentum behind our pipeline of solar plants, rather than being held back by the stop-start nature of traditional project funding. That consistency is critical – it allows us to plan with confidence, scale up delivery, and take the expertise we’ve built in the UK to expand into new markets around the world.”

Ian Nichols, Corporate Banking Relationship Director at HSBC UK, added: “We worked closely with the team to provide tailored funding that supports both the scale of its international reach and the speed at which its growing. It’s a strong example of how we help UK businesses thrive globally – with financial solutions that drive innovation and lasting impact.”

Tim Reid, CEO of UK Export Finance (UKEF), commented: “Hive Energy exemplifies British innovation in renewable energy – one of the high-growth sectors at the heart of our Industrial Strategy. UKEF is proud to partner with HSBC UK to support this Hampshire-based business as it scales up internationally. By backing companies like Hive, we're unlocking export opportunities, and as COP 30 takes place, reinforcing the UK's position as a leader in the global transition to clean energy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!