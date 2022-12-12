Bechtel and Sabanci Renewables Inc. partner to grow US solar market

Bechtel has been selected to build a 272 MWdc solar facility for Sabanci Renewables, Inc. in Fort Bend County, Texas, the US. The Fort Bend facility will be the first utility scale solar project in the US for Sabanci Renewables, Inc., a subsidiary of Sabanci Holding, one of Turkey’s leading companies. Sabanci Renewables will own and operate the facility.

Bechtel’s scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management for the Texas facility. Project construction will begin in 1Q23, with completion of the project expected in 2Q24. The solar energy generated at Cutlass Solar Two will connect to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ Houston Zone, providing enough electricity to power approximately 40 000 homes with zero-carbon electricity, saving 600 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

“Bechtel is honoured to partner with Sabanci Renewables to support a clean energy future,” said Kelley Brown, EPC Operations Manager, North America Core Renewables, Bechtel Infrastructure. “Bechtel’s use of new technology in robotics and digital management will help move Cutlass Solar Two from construction to operations in record time, bringing additional renewable energy generation to Texas.”

Bechtel offers cutting-edge innovation, such as automated equipment for efficiency and use of robotics for digital mapping, to deliver world-class renewable energy facilities. Bechtel has developed and built high-quality renewable energy assets by deploying streamlined integrated project development and EPC solutions for customers in the market facing constraints amidst unprecedented global demand for clean energy.

“Sabanci and Bechtel closely collaborated to develop the project on a record schedule, and we are confident our partnership will successfully deliver our first US renewable energy facility as planned,” added Ismail Bilgin, CEO of Sabanci Renewables, Inc. “Bechtel’s strong reputation for successful EPC execution, including its global supply chain expertise, its ability to attract and train local workforce, and its reputation to self-perform design and construction of clean power facilities across the US made them the right choice to build the project. We believe this is the start of a long-lasting partnership developing renewable energy projects in the US.”

Bechtel will engage regional vendors in Texas and the US Gulf Coast states and implement training programmes for local community residents. During construction, Bechtel will employ more than 200 people from the local area including electricians, operators, safety professionals, solar installers, and general labourers. Local and on-site training will be provided to all project personnel focusing on quality inspections; OSHA Safety; First Aid/CPR; and solar-specific installation, tools, and equipment operation.

Bechtel Enterprises, the company’s project development and financing arm, was instrumental in the development of the Cutlass Solar Two project.

“Bechtel is advancing local decarbonisation and resiliency efforts throughout the US by efficiently creating new clean energy projects with our integrated development plus EPC approach,” concluded Matt Strangfeld, Managing Director, Clean Energy Development.

Bechtel is currently working on several gigawatts of solar power projects in various stages of development and construction throughout the US. Applying its EPC experience and expertise, Bechtel is involved from the conceptual stage through commissioning and handover to ensure schedule certainty, local content, systems integration, and sustainability for innovative clean energy and renewables projects.

