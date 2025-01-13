Exus Renewables acquires Lightsource bp’s Portuguese solar farm

Exus Renewables, a global leader in renewable energy, has announced the acquisition of the 130 MWp ready-to-build Cibele solar farm, located in the municipalities of Rio Maior and Cadaval in Portugal, from Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of utility scale onshore renewable energy projects.

The project represents another substantial addition to Exus’ expanding renewable energy footprint in Iberia, following the acquisition of the Cascante 51 MW Spanish wind farm in early 2024, which is under construction and will become operational in 2025.

Construction is slated to begin in the coming months, and the facility is scheduled to enter operation in 2026. The strategic location of the solar farm means a wind component can be added at a later date, further enhancing Exus’ hybridisation capabilities and ambitions.

“This acquisition marks a significant step forward in Exus’ journey to becoming a leading global independent power producer and further enhances our renewable energy asset portfolio in Europe,” said Victor López, Head of M&A at Exus Renewables. “Lightsource bp has done an impressive job of laying the initial ground work for the development of the Cibele solar farm, and we’re excited to be taking on its construction and subsequent operation. The project will enable us to continue making smart investment decisions, while delivering on our mission to create a greener and more sustainable future for all.”

Miguel Lobo, Country Head for Portugal at Lightsource bp, added: “We are pleased with the outcome of this operation in collaboration with Exus, as transactions of this kind are a clear demonstration of how partnerships between renewable energy developers and investors can play a vital role in advancing the energy transition. This operation will allow Lightsource bp to continue to grow, further expanding our investment reach to a greater number of projects.”

He also commented: “Lightsource bp is committed to driving the growth of renewable energy in Portugal, with a robust portfolio of projects at different stages of development and currently exceeding 2.5 GW of capacity. Many of these projects are in advanced licensing stages and we aim to start construction on a few of them in the near future. Portugal is a priority market for Lightsource bp and a key contributor to the expansion of the company in Europe.”

Exus has extensive experience and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating both owned and third-party assets in Portugal. The team in Portugal is currently developing 200 MW of wind and solar assets, with additional 70 MW under construction, and 130 MW already operational. Across Europe, Exus currently manages over 6 GW of renewable energy assets and plans to continue expanding its portfolio over the coming years by acquiring, developing, and managing additional projects.

Solar is a key part of Portugal’s renewable energy strategy, which aims to in-crease capacity to 20 GW by 2030. The development of Exus’ latest solar facility will help drive Portugal’s solar ambitions in meeting its 2030 renewable energy targets.

Cuatrecasas acted as legal advisor on the deal, while Mott MacDonald acted as technical advisor. Lightsource bp was advised on financial matters by Capcora, with PLMJ as its legal advisor and Enertis on technical aspects.

